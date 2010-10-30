Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2010
1. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore arrived at the Directors Guild of America looking cool and modern in a black blazer, pinstripe blouse, leather pants and sky-high Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Moore is a master of proportions. The actress layered a flouncy top with skinny pants and a tapered jacket for polished results.
-
October 30, 2010
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port wore torn boyfriend jeans with a tuxedo jacket, Ippolita bangles and peep-toes to a benefit at Lucky Strike L.A.
-
October 30, 2010
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE A silver-clad Roberts stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a sequin Jenny Packham sheath accessorized with a metallic clutch and heels.
-
October 30, 2010
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The actress took a New York stroll in dark denim and a floral navy top paired with knee-high boots and black shades.
-
October 30, 2010
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington’s monochromatic mix of black thigh-highs, leather jacket, dress and jewels looked chic at an N.Y.C. gallery.
