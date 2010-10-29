Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 29, 2010
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE The actress paired coral vintage Van Cleef amp Arpels jewels with a creamy neutral Giambattista Valli dress and Ferragamo satin heels and a clutch at FGI’s Annual Night of Stars.
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester’s body has never looked better and she knows how to work it! This fitted design hugged her curves in all the right places while the draped skirt showed just enough leg.
October 29, 2010
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE The Due Date actress hit the red carpet for the film’s premiere in a bright Versace dress and blush heels.
October 29, 2010
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth matched the collar of her orange Proenza Schouler shift to black heels and an oversize clutch at a Tod’s event in N.Y.C.
October 29, 2010
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes chose a fringed Atelier Versace gown for the Last Night cocktail party in Rome.
October 29, 2010
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto attended the Certified Copy premiere in a beaded, teal Christian Dior gown.
