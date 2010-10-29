WHAT SHE WORE The actress paired coral vintage Van Cleef amp Arpels jewels with a creamy neutral Giambattista Valli dress and Ferragamo satin heels and a clutch at FGI’s Annual Night of Stars.



WHY WE LOVE IT Meester’s body has never looked better and she knows how to work it! This fitted design hugged her curves in all the right places while the draped skirt showed just enough leg.