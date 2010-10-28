Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 28, 2010
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE The Last Night actress posed for the film’s Rome Film Festival debut in an espresso and white chiffon Oscar de la Renta handkerchief hem dress and patent leather Miu Miu platform sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes never disappoints! Once again she looked amazing sticking to her silhouette of choice, a fitted bodice and fuller skirt, this time in a pretty print.
October 28, 2010
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley paired a colorful abstract Chanel design with black booties and bold red lips at the International Rome Film Festival.
October 28, 2010
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE The new author signed copies of her book Rihanna: The Last Girl On Earth at a New York Barnes & Noble in a ladylike floral dress and pointy-toe heels.
October 28, 2010
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez took the stage at the Carousel of Hope Gala in a beaded Zuhair Murad cutout mini paired with a Daniel Swarovski clutch and sparkling silver heels.
October 28, 2010
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore arrived for the The Gentlemen’s Ball in a gold-laced Balmain mini and black leather Brian Atwood stilettos.
