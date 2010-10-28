WHAT SHE WORE The Last Night actress posed for the film’s Rome Film Festival debut in an espresso and white chiffon Oscar de la Renta handkerchief hem dress and patent leather Miu Miu platform sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes never disappoints! Once again she looked amazing sticking to her silhouette of choice, a fitted bodice and fuller skirt, this time in a pretty print.