WHAT SHE WORE The actress and Global Ambassador of the Avon Foundation stepped out in a ruffled nude and navy Jason Wu paired with Fred Leighton jewelry and peep-toe stilettos at the Avon Foundation for Women Gala.



WHY WE LOVE IT Belted dresses are becoming a Reese Witherspoon trademark, and for good reason! The cinched waist and fitted silhouette on this organza and tulle design enhances Witherspoon’s petite frame.