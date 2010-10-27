Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2010
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The actress and Global Ambassador of the Avon Foundation stepped out in a ruffled nude and navy Jason Wu paired with Fred Leighton jewelry and peep-toe stilettos at the Avon Foundation for Women Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT Belted dresses are becoming a Reese Witherspoon trademark, and for good reason! The cinched waist and fitted silhouette on this organza and tulle design enhances Witherspoon’s petite frame.
October 27, 2010
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes wore a silk chain-link halter Lanvin gown with the designer’s black leather wedges, studded belt and shell clutch to the Whitney Gala and Studio Party.
October 27, 2010
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson hosted a private shopping event at Intermix Malibu in a ruched Christian Dior dress paired with nude peep-toe heels.
October 27, 2010
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Philadelphia screening of Night Catches Us in a draped scarlet Costello Tagliapietra dress, Melinda Maria jewelry and neutral heels.
October 27, 2010
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift headed to her private concert after an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a satin canary Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a House of Lavande gold buckle bracelet and high-contrast red Mary Janes.
Reese Witherspoon
