Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 25, 2010
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE For the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, the stunning star chose a single-shoulder YSL gown and box clutch, along with Penny Preville diamond hoops.
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry gave Old Hollywood style an ultra-modern spin by setting off her tousled pixie with a glam gown. The result was both completely classic and utterly of-the-moment.
October 25, 2010
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez performed at Justin Timberlake's Las Vegas benefit for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in a bead and paillette-covered mod mini.
October 25, 2010
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE For the London Film Festival premiere of Black Swan, Kunis added Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry to a floor-length chiffon D&G gown.
October 25, 2010
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez hit the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills looking head-to-toe glam in single-shoulder Georges Chakra Couture gown, Neil Lane diamonds and a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
October 25, 2010
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival in a long-sleeved Cushnie et Ochs minidress and Brian Atwood pumps.
