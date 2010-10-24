Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2010
1. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE The Parenthood star rocked Ralph Lauren at the Dylan's Candy Bar: Unwrap Your Sweet Life book party held at the label's Los Angeles store.
WHY WE LOVE IT Joy Bryant made Western wear her own! By belting a classic cable knit cardigan over her frilly floral dress, the outfit became the perfect fall outfit for an urban cowgirl.
October 24, 2010
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto made a London television appearance in a structured floral minidress topped with a trench; she accessorized with oversize shades and Roger Vivier flats.
October 24, 2010
3. Helena ChristensenWHAT SHE WORE Christensen added a polka-dot clutch to a retro-inspired print dress for an N.Y.C. benefit for Free The Slaves.
October 24, 2010
4. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE For the Hollywood Love is Louder benefit, Grimes layered a Religion studded leather jacket over an olive minidress and added ankle boots.
October 24, 2010
5. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup topped her sequined wrap dress with a Coach motorcycle jacket for the Love is Louder benefit in L.A.
