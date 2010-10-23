Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Miral at the Abu Dhabi International Film Festival in a Ferragamo dress and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto is on a roll! For her umpteenth recent red-carpet appearance, she chose a simple sheath in a delicious berry shade. With its fitted skirt and gathered neckline, the design was understated but ultra-flattering.
October 23, 2010
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson rolled her Paige Denim jeans above her 3.1 Phillip Lim ankle boots for an L.A. stroll; she topped off the look with a Diane von Furstenberg chain-trimmed jacket, a animal-print scarf and a quilted Chanel bag.
October 23, 2010
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute, Washington added Amrapali earrings, a Brumani ring and a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch to a minidress from Calvin Klein Collection.
October 23, 2010
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Welcome to the Rileys in a leather minidress, bejeweled suede Corso Como pumps, a Mawi statement necklace and Everlon diamond bangles.
October 23, 2010
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks chose head-to-toe Ann Taylor for the label's N.Y.C. preview party.
