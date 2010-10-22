Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2010
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the London Film Festival premiere of The King's Speech in a Prada dress and shoes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Time for a guest spot on Mad Men? Claire Danes embodied retro femininity in a nipped-waist dress with a full skirt. She finished the look with patent pumps and a playful heart bracelet.
-
October 22, 2010
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto attended the Abu Dhabi International Film Festival premiere of Miral in a Marchesa dress with a bejeweled bodice; she accessorized with a Roger Vivier clutch and Bulgari jewelry.
-
October 22, 2010
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts celebrated the opening of a Munich Escada store in an iridescent sequined dress from the brand and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
October 22, 2010
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce hit The Delano for the Miami launch of Jay-Z's Decoded book in a curve-hugging orange minidress and military-inspired accessories.
-
October 22, 2010
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis promoted Black Swan at the London Film Festival in a stretch leather skirt paired with a rhinestone-embellished blouse.
October 22, 20101 of 5
