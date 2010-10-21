Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 21, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl star hit the N.Y.C. launch of the Vertu Constellation Quest phone in a leather jacket and a Christian Dior minidress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Now that's a pop of color! Blake Lively chose a hue as hot as she is and added all-black accents for an edgy, impossible-to-ignore combo.
October 21, 2010
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson hosted the Mango Fashion Awards in Barcelona, Spain rocking a Mango minidress with exposed zippers.
October 21, 2010
3. Katie CassidyWHAT SHE WORE Cassidy celebrated the grand opening of the Elie Tahari Boutique at N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue in a sequined minidress from the designer.
October 21, 2010
4. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad accented her silver embroidered Pamella Roland tweed sheath with a House of Lavande diamante bracelet for a Sweet Little Lies book signing at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
October 21, 2010
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth attended Spike TV's Scream Awards in a frilled lavender dress from No. 21 and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
