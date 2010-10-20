Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 20, 2010
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended a benefit for the International Medical Corps at the Esquire House L.A. in Derek Lam separates and Sergio Rossi suede pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Bosworth is a master at making fashion-forward pieces her own! She gave her distinctive raffia skirt a minimalist finish by adding a cropped black top and matching heels.
October 20, 2010
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie rocked a graphic-print Missoni maxidress for the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund celebration in Los Angeles.
October 20, 2010
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams chose a red lace Erdem dress and leopard-print heels for the London Film Festival premiere of Blue Valentine.
October 20, 2010
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart played up her great legs at the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Welcome to the Rileys in a little lace dress from Valentino and Brian Atwood pumps.
October 20, 2010
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto paired a sheer floral blouse with a camel pencil skirt for a Miral promotional event in London.
