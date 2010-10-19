Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 19, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the London Film Festival premiere of Miral in Alexander McQueen.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is no ordinary LBD! Freida Pinto complemented her striking beauty with a decadent jeweled design. She added some edge to the ensemble with skull-studded pumps.
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow chose a brilliant orange Calvin Klein Collection dress for the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration; she finished the look with nude sandals from the label, a Roger Vivier clutch and a carved ring from Dana Rebecca Designs.
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit the Elle Women in Hollywood event in a plunging aqua minidress from Reem Acra and Sergio Rossi heels.
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger sported a racer-back design from Calvin Klein Collection for the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards; she finished the look with Bulgari jewelry and a Jimmy Choo minaudiere.
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Elle Women in Hollywood tribute, Hudson rocked a seductively draped Prabal Gurung design with a cluster of paillettes on one shoulder; she finished the look with a Kara Ross clutch, Brian Atwood pumps and David Yurman earrings.
