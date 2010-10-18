Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 18, 2010
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Halle Berry presented at Spike TV's Scream 2010 Awards in a Reem Acra design and snakeskin Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT How is this woman 44? Halle looked beyond sexy in a spotlight-stealing sequined dress. She complemented the golden mini with matching oversize hoops and towering heels.
2. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank hit the London premiere of Conviction in a platinum Donna Karan gown, Rene Caovilla heels and a beaded clutch.
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller attended the Esquire House L.A. opening and International Medical Corps Benefit in a frilled strapless dress from Nina Ricci and pointy-toe gray patent pumps.
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively rocked Spike TV's Scream 2010 Awards in head-to-toe Lanvin.
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE For the 20th Annual Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles, Mendes chose an asymmetrical brocade dress from Lela Rose, Casadei suede pumps and stacks of bangles.
