Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE The style icon attended the Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner in a ruched one-shoulder Halston Heritage minidress paired with classic heels and her go-to Halston hobo bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Parker looked sexy and super chic in a simple LBD thanks to perfect little details-flowing waves, textured stockings and crystal mesh with major sparkle.
-
October 15, 2010
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone kept it casual and youthful in a striped sweater and skinny jeans, but upped the glam factor with sky-high nude heels.
-
October 15, 2010
3. Juliette LewisWHAT SHE WORE Red hot from head to toe, Lewis paired scarlet lips and nails with a sexy lace Dolce & Gabbana dress of the same shade.
-
October 15, 2010
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE The French actress attended the Paris premiere of Les Petits Mouchoirs in a corseted ruffled dress by Christian Dior accessorized with jewel-encrusted heels, crimson lips and relaxed waves.
-
October 15, 2010
5. Miranda CosgroveWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Cosgrove looked fall-ready in tall suede boots and a long sleeved camouflage sequin Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël mini at the London premiere of Despicable Me.
October 15, 20101 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE The style icon attended the Empire State Pride Agenda Fall Dinner in a ruched one-shoulder Halston Heritage minidress paired with classic heels and her go-to Halston hobo bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Parker looked sexy and super chic in a simple LBD thanks to perfect little details-flowing waves, textured stockings and crystal mesh with major sparkle.
WHY WE LOVE IT Parker looked sexy and super chic in a simple LBD thanks to perfect little details-flowing waves, textured stockings and crystal mesh with major sparkle.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM