Look of the Day
October 14, 2010
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE For the London Film Festival premiere of Never Let Me Go, the actress selected a Chanel Haute Couture sheath.
WHY WE LOVE IT We can't think of a better way to complement Keira Knightley's creamy complexion than with pearls! Her shimmering ivory dress was hung enticingly (and entirely) with the iridescent orbs.
October 14, 2010
2. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed sparkled at the Cirque du Tacori event in Santa Monica rocking a bejeweled French Connection dress, a Treesje clutch, Miu Miu shoes and Tacori gems.
October 14, 2010
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan hit the London premiere of Never Let Me Go in pleated Vionnet gown and Giuseppe Zanotti for Vionnet basket-weave platforms.
October 14, 2010
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE For a special screening of Conviction at N.Y.C.'s French Institute, Swank matched her strappy Sergio Rossi gladiators to her draped navy J. Mendel dress and added Ippolita earrings and a bangle from the Kara Ross Gemstone Collection.
October 14, 2010
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon chose a feathered Naeem Khan design and Sergio Rossi heels for the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards in New York City.
