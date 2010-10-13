Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2010
1. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Conviction, the actress accessorized her Herve Leger by Max Azria design with a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch, Rene Caovilla sandals and earrings from Sutra.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress was made for Hilary Swank's flawless physique! Laser-cut leather bands over a nude mesh sheath created a seductive peek-a-boo effect.
-
October 13, 2010
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE For the London launch of Colin McDowell's Matthew Williamson book, Miller chose a billowing cobalt gown from Williamson's latest collection.
-
October 13, 2010
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan posed in a saffron chiffon dress and patent platforms for a London event celebrating Never Let Me Go.
-
October 13, 2010
4. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley added topstitched brown pumps to a sheer Rodarte creation while promoting Never Let Me Go in London.
-
October 13, 2010
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian showed off her famous figure in a Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress at the grand opening of the High Rollers Luxury Lanes bowling alley at Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort Casino.
October 13, 20101 of 5
Hilary Swank
WHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Conviction, the actress accessorized her Herve Leger by Max Azria design with a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch, Rene Caovilla sandals and earrings from Sutra.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress was made for Hilary Swank's flawless physique! Laser-cut leather bands over a nude mesh sheath created a seductive peek-a-boo effect.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress was made for Hilary Swank's flawless physique! Laser-cut leather bands over a nude mesh sheath created a seductive peek-a-boo effect.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM