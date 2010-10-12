Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2010
1. Maggie QWHAT SHE WORE The Nikita star attended the New York Comic Con in a tailored coat over a knit dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Maggie Q generated some serious heat in a sexy illusion lace design. She topped the leg-baring mini with a masculine-inspired overcoat-even the hottest beauties get cold!
October 12, 2010
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Watts rocked her sheer top and cropped suede trousers with a Helmut Lang blazer; she finished the look with Coach sandals.
October 12, 2010
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE For the GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills, Goodwin added Caleo bangles and earrings and a ring from Dana Rebecca Designs to her ruffled ivory tunic.
October 12, 2010
4. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan accessorized her chiffon print Isabel Marant dress with a Lanvin chain necklace and suede booties for the Cambodian Children's Fund charity dinner in Hollywood.
October 12, 2010
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the Hamptons International Film Festival premiere of Miral in a leopard-print Stella McCartney dress and a clutch and shoes from Roger Vivier.
