Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2010
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Dinard British Film Festival in France sporting a Twenty8Twelve ensemble accessorized with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
-
October 10, 2010
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry performed in Warsaw rocking a peek-a-boo print dress from Belle Sauvage.
-
October 10, 2010
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie signed her latest bestseller, Priceless, in an L.A. Barnes & Noble bundled up in a sweaterdress and House of Harlow 1960 boots.
-
October 10, 2010
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo hit the N.Y.C. Make Up For Ever Sephora launch in a mix of textures-she topped an origami-style skirt with an eyelash-knit top and a beaded jacket, finishing the look with a studded belt, embellished Valentino clutch and lacy Charlotte Olympia booties.
-
October 10, 2010
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE For the Help for Heroes Dinner and Auction in London, Moss added a black blazer and pumps to a retro-style strapless dress.
October 10, 20101 of 5
Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening ceremony of the Dinard British Film Festival in France sporting a Twenty8Twelve ensemble accessorized with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sienna Miller was the picture of polish in wear-anywhere pieces from her own line. The stylish star tamed her body-con animal-print skirt with a crisp bracelet-length jacket.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM