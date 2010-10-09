Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2010
1. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE The supermodel attended the Chanel runway show in a Breton striped sweater and indigo skinnies.
WHY WE LOVE IT Flawless fit (and a flawless frame) made Claudia Schiffer's basics runway ready! She added extra glam with buttery over-the-knee boots and iconic Chanel accessories.
-
October 9, 2010
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE For the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party, Conrad paired a moss Myne button-down with Rebecca Taylor shorts.
-
October 9, 2010
3. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Garner joined Frigidaire to support Save the Children sporting a Zac Posen floral dress, black tights and heels.
-
October 9, 2010
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively visited the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman in a leather trench, J Brand skinnies and suede Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
October 9, 2010
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller walked through Paris in a cropped top over a striped shirt and pleated jeans; she finished the look with a leopard-print Kate Spade New York bag and studded snakeskin sandals.
October 9, 20101 of 5
Claudia Schiffer
WHAT SHE WORE The supermodel attended the Chanel runway show in a Breton striped sweater and indigo skinnies.
WHY WE LOVE IT Flawless fit (and a flawless frame) made Claudia Schiffer's basics runway ready! She added extra glam with buttery over-the-knee boots and iconic Chanel accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Flawless fit (and a flawless frame) made Claudia Schiffer's basics runway ready! She added extra glam with buttery over-the-knee boots and iconic Chanel accessories.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM