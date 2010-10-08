Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 8, 2010
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the opening night of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in an Christian Dior design, Neil Lane diamonds and a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Mendes looked just plain pretty in a flowing blush gown. Golden embellishment and matching accessories made the most of the star's natural glow.
October 8, 2010
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For Mango Fashion and Music Night in Munich, Palermo accessorized a pleated dress from the Spanish label with lace-up Jimmy Choos, a beaded Valentino bag and stacks of jewelry including an ASOS cocktail ring.
October 8, 2010
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum celebrated the N.Y.C. launch of her Heidi Klum for New Balance collection rocking a strong-shouldered Thomas Wylde print dress and electric blue YSL pumps.
October 8, 2010
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts visited the N.Y.C. studios of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a lace bustier dress from Monique Lhuillier and suede platforms.
October 8, 2010
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker layered Fred Leighton jewelry over a sweeping sequined Halston Heritage gown for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala.
