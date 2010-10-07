WHAT SHE WORE For the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, the Madewell designer layered a trench over a plaid Jason Wu minidress and Valentino flats.



WHY WE LOVE IT Alexa Chung rocked her signature mix in a very grownup trenchcoat paired with a girlie high-waist dress. She rounded out the on-point outfit with edgy studded flats.