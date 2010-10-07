Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2010
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, the Madewell designer layered a trench over a plaid Jason Wu minidress and Valentino flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alexa Chung rocked her signature mix in a very grownup trenchcoat paired with a girlie high-waist dress. She rounded out the on-point outfit with edgy studded flats.
October 7, 2010
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts hit the N.Y.C. Cinema Society screening of Fair Game in a tuxedo-inspired dress and pewter snakeskin heels.
October 7, 2010
3. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning chose head-to-toe Miu Miu for the label's Paris showing, topping a bubblegum bright leather dress with a pale pink cardigan and finishing the look with purple suede pumps.
October 7, 2010
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts kept it simple for the N.Y.C. premiere of My Soul to Take in a draped single-shoulder LBD and matching pumps.
October 7, 2010
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry brought major flash to a T-Mobile event in Vienna, pairing a crystal-studded bustier with a lace-up skirt and ankle-strap heels.
