Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2010
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress (and InStyle columnist!) layered an All Saints jacket over a Chanel shift for the label's Paris show.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as always, Rachel Bilson toughened up her floral dress with a draped leather jacket and strappy platforms. The edgy revamp was the perfect way to bring the summery piece into fall.
-
October 5, 2010
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Chloe show in Paris, Chung added a bag from the brand and Valentino studded flats to a lace-inset dress from British brand, Whistles.
-
October 5, 2010
3. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland sported a curve-hugging custom Kenneth Cole dress for the Miami Dolphins vs. the New England Patriots game in Miami.
-
October 5, 2010
4. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Schiffer rocked a red YSL tunic and over-the-knee boots at the French house's latest show.
-
October 5, 2010
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE A newly-bobbed Knightley chose a Chanel dress, blazer and bag for the label's Paris runway show; she finished the look with Miu Miu shoes.
October 5, 2010
