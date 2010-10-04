Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 4, 2010
Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE The Estee Lauder spokesmodel lit the Empire State Building pink in a single-shoulder sheath and strappy gold sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it! Elizabeth Hurley looked smoking in her signature curve-hugging silhouette. She added festive heels to the sexy design, which was hot pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE Tyler hit the Stella McCartney show in Paris rocking an LBD topped with a tailored blazer.
Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE For the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party, Roberts added Diego Dolcini pumps and a Kelly Locke studded clutch to a draped chiffon lilac gown from Malandrino.
Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE Berry launched her Reveal fragrance in Poland rocking a Nina Ricci cardigan over a tweed D&G dress; she finished the look with hoop earrings and Louboutin pumps.
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended Dior's latest show in a fuchsia ruffled dress and Willow jacket.
