WHAT SHE WORE The Estee Lauder spokesmodel lit the Empire State Building pink in a single-shoulder sheath and strappy gold sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it! Elizabeth Hurley looked smoking in her signature curve-hugging silhouette. She added festive heels to the sexy design, which was hot pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.