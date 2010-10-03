Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 3, 2010
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended a Hollywood screening of Nowhere Boy in a pale pink minidress, peep-toe pumps, a barrel clutch and Amrapali jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kate Beckinsale was more spice than sugar in an ultra-feminine thigh-high pastel dress with a single ruffle. Sleek accessories were an understated accompaniment to the pretty piece.
-
October 3, 2010
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes chose a sporty striped Salvatore Ferragamo dress for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles; she accessorized with a white belt from the brand and patent Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
-
October 3, 2010
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce glowed in a fuchsia satin gown by Andrew Gn at the N.Y.C. Black Ball for Keep a Child Alive.
-
October 3, 2010
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes accented her floral Louis Vuitton minidress with Casadei pumps and a Chanel bag for Variety's Power of Women gathering.
-
October 3, 2010
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Variety Power of Women event, Washington accessorized her boucle Giambattista Valli dress with satin Casadei platforms, a Bottega Veneta clutch and Miriam Salat jewelry.
