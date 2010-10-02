Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE The actress lunched at the Variety Power of Women event sporting Christian Dior.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Garner exhibited her refined style (and flawless physique) in a sophisticated pencil skirt paired with a ruffled blouse. Finishing touches included round-toe pumps, hoop earrings and a heart-shaped locket.
2. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker attended the Winner's Circle Gala Dinner in Toronto sporting a cardigan over pencil jeans and strappy Ferragamo sandals.
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The View in a ruffled Marc Jacobs jacket layered over a Winter Kate print dress.
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port launched the Ebay Fashion Lookbook in L.A. rocking a zigzag jacket over boyfriend jeans; she finished the look with a bracelet, ring and brooch from Swarovski and Ippolita earrings.
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson strolled through Milan in a Willow blazer paired with AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans; she accessorized with Zara wedge boots and a Chanel shoulder bag.
