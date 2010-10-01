Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
October 1, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The busy actress perused the latest Tiffany amp Co. eyewear collection at the label's Fifth Avenue store in an Elie Saab dress, mesh Louboutin heels and a necklace from the legendary jeweler.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who could wear this dress better than Blake Lively? Edgy and ethereal, the peek-a-boo tulle and lace design subtly revealed the Gossip Girl star's flawless body.
October 1, 2010
2. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson hit the N.Y.C. Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in a draped velvet Dolce & Gabbana dress with Kara Ross gems.
October 1, 2010
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon in a watercolor Erdem sheath accented with Brian Atwood patent pumps, Caleo Jewelry earrings and a bangle from Kara Ackerman Designs.
October 1, 2010
4. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl selected a single-shoulder David Meister satin dress and Rene Caovilla sandals for the New York City premiere of Life As You Know It.
October 1, 2010
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry launched her Reveal fragrance in Hamburg, Germany in a Mark + James by Badgley Mischka dolman minidress accented with Irit Design necklaces.
Blake Lively
