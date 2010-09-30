Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 30, 2010
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For Roberto Cavalli's 40th anniversary party in Paris, the singer chose an embellished look from the designer and cutout platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift showed off her spectacular legs in a sexy mini-sheath. With its pared-down silhouette and bands of studs, the design was both youthful and sophisticated.
September 30, 2010
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Roberto Cavalli 40th anniversary party in Paris, Bilson rocked a bias-cut leopard gown from the design house.
September 30, 2010
3. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE Hurley joined Estee Lauder and Bloomingdale's to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a cranberry ruched Badgley Mischka minidress, strappy gold sandals and an oversize cuff.
September 30, 2010
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum celebrated the 40th anniversary of Roberto Cavalli at Paris Fashion Week in a shimmering nude gown from the brand.
September 30, 2010
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez attended the London launch of singer Cheryl Cole's De Grisogono ring collection in sparkling sequined trousers and a fitted turtleneck. She accessorized with tri-tone peep-toes, a patent Lauren Merkin clutch and her favorite LOFT necklace.
