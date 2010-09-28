Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 28, 2010
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE The model mogul walked the red carpet at the Milan Fashion Week amfAR gala in a beaded platinum gown from Roberto Cavalli.
WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum did retro right! The Project Runway host complemented the Hollywood dazzle of her knockout embellished gown with '20s-inspired pin curls.
September 28, 2010
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes hit the gala opening of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in a midnight blue metallic sheath and peep-toe heels.
September 28, 2010
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively visited the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a cutout sequin Elie Saab dress and Charlotte Olympia pumps.
September 28, 2010
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson layered a draped jacket over a lace Christian Dior dress for the Bulgari presents Matthew Williamson cocktail party in Milan; the actress accessorized with nude suede Brian Atwood pumps and a Chanel quilted clutch.
September 28, 2010
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Metropolitan Opera opening night performance of Das Rheingold in an orchid-print ombre goddess gown and stingray clutch from Marchesa; she finished the look with bold Ofira gold hoops.
