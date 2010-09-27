Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 27, 2010
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift sat front row at the Roberto Cavalli runway show in the designer’s ruffled blouse, tiered skirt and dramatic lace-up boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a departure for Swift! The singer traded her signature spirals for tousled waves to match the romance of her Victorian-inspired ensemble.
September 27, 2010
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele walked the red carpet at PETAs 30th Anniversary Gala in a sleek white Jose Duran gown accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Fendi bag.
September 27, 2010
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended the Roberto Cavalli show in a multi-patterned dress and a black Willow blazer, booties and bag.
September 27, 2010
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE A red hot Jones wore a geometric halter and strappy white heels to the Versace show in Milan.
September 27, 2010
5. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Golden girl Sims paired a metallic sequin Marchesa Notte mini with bronze peep-toes and a high, blond bun.
Taylor Swift
