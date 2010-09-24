WHAT SHE WORE The supermodel flaunted her famous figure in a sleeveless Calvin Klein burgundy gown while in New York for the Brazil Foundation's 8th Annual Gala.



WHY WE LOVE ITBundchen always shines, but particularly so in sequins. Minimal accessories, including an onyx Kara Ross ring, and an off-the-face updo kept the dress looking cool and current.



