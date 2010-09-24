Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2010
1. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE The supermodel flaunted her famous figure in a sleeveless Calvin Klein burgundy gown while in New York for the Brazil Foundation's 8th Annual Gala.
WHY WE LOVE ITBundchen always shines, but particularly so in sequins. Minimal accessories, including an onyx Kara Ross ring, and an off-the-face updo kept the dress looking cool and current.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
-
September 24, 2010
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon paired her monochromatic black ensemble with C. Greene pave diamond earrings and a pair of modern strappy heels at the Livestrong Foundation’s Art Mere Art Pere Night.
-
September 24, 2010
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker attended the Padres Contra El Cancer Gala at the Hollywood Palladium in a Gustavo Cadile illusion neckline silver sheath and black heels.
-
September 24, 2010
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift attended a Country Music Hall of Fame concert in a whimsical goldenrod dress and pretty satin heels.
-
September 24, 2010
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE After an appearance with her sister Kourtney on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian struck a pose in a curve-hugging LBD and platform peep-toes.
September 24, 20101 of 5
Gisele Bundchen
WHAT SHE WORE The supermodel flaunted her famous figure in a sleeveless Calvin Klein burgundy gown while in New York for the Brazil Foundation's 8th Annual Gala.
WHY WE LOVE ITBundchen always shines, but particularly so in sequins. Minimal accessories, including an onyx Kara Ross ring, and an off-the-face updo kept the dress looking cool and current.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
WHY WE LOVE ITBundchen always shines, but particularly so in sequins. Minimal accessories, including an onyx Kara Ross ring, and an off-the-face updo kept the dress looking cool and current.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM