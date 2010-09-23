WHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of You Again in a draped J. Mendel gown from the designer’s resort collection and citrine Neil Lane jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, fall! Yustman welcomed the new season in a gorgeous shade of pumpkin. She complemented the architectural gown with structured waves and a geometric Kotur clutch.



