WHAT SHE WORE For the Burberry Spring 2011 show, the actress complemented an ensemble from the British brand with an Alexander McQueen bag and lace-up sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT Sarah Jessica Parker is always inspiring! The mix master played with texture, pairing a sleek shrunken leather jacket with a lace miniskirt. She then added contrast to the military-inspired look with whimsical pink and gray accessories.



