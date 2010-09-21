WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Swarovski Elements 22 Ways to Say Black event at N.Y.C.'s Phillips de Pury. She accented her Roberto Cavalli minidress with a Stella McCartney bag and Ben Amun earrings and a Janis Savitt bracelet, both made with Swarovski Elements.



WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry knows how to turn up the heat! She played up her legendary body in a formfitting minidress with peek-a-boo insets.



