Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2010
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Swarovski Elements 22 Ways to Say Black event at N.Y.C.'s Phillips de Pury. She accented her Roberto Cavalli minidress with a Stella McCartney bag and Ben Amun earrings and a Janis Savitt bracelet, both made with Swarovski Elements.
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry knows how to turn up the heat! She played up her legendary body in a formfitting minidress with peek-a-boo insets.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
-
September 21, 2010
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes attended the Save the Children event in N.Y.C.'s Grand Central Terminal rocking a belted dove gray sheath and peep-toe pumps.
-
September 21, 2010
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker brought Old Hollywood elegance to the Par Coeur Gala in Paris sporting a nude gown with a lace overlay.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
-
September 21, 2010
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson dropped by Diane von Furstenberg's post-show dinner in a zip-front jacket over an Etro dress; she accessorized with a quilted velvet clutch and suede booties.
-
September 21, 2010
5. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Mulligan accessorized her mauve and black Nina Ricci ensemble with antique gems from Fred Leighton.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
September 21, 20101 of 5
Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Swarovski Elements 22 Ways to Say Black event at N.Y.C.'s Phillips de Pury. She accented her Roberto Cavalli minidress with a Stella McCartney bag and Ben Amun earrings and a Janis Savitt bracelet, both made with Swarovski Elements.
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry knows how to turn up the heat! She played up her legendary body in a formfitting minidress with peek-a-boo insets.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry knows how to turn up the heat! She played up her legendary body in a formfitting minidress with peek-a-boo insets.
Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM