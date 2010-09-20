Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2010
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Last Night in a long sequined Andrew Gn gown and Cartier diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Mendes channeled a '40s femme fatale in a curve-hugging gown with a demure neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. Subtly embellished cut velvet gave the film noir design a seductive shimmer.
-
September 20, 2010
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo sat front row at Julien McDonald's London Fashion Week show in an intricately embellished Diane von Furstenberg skirt, a zip-front jacket, Charlotte Olympia shoes and an Hermes clutch.
-
September 20, 2010
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens hit the L.A. premiere of Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole in a tiered Blu Moon dress accented with a Katie Costello necklace, a Cartier bracelet and Yves Saint Laurent sandals.
-
September 20, 2010
4. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE For a Paris screening of Eat Pray Love, Roberts accessorized her draped Lanvin dress with a belt and snakeskin shoes from the brand, jeweled Jamie Wolf earrings, a Vhernier cocktail ring and an ornate Iradj bracelet.
-
September 20, 2010
5. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker attended the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 33rd Annual Awards Gala in Washington D.C. sporting a sweeping silk crepe Gustavo Cadile gown.
