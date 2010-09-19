WHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of Live! With Regis and Kelly in a Matthew Williamson outfit and Louboutin heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively rocked out in a leg-baring leather skirt and an edgy embellished top. She pumped up the playful look with a simple ponytail and lemon pumps.