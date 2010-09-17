Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2010
1. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE For the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of What's Wrong with Virginia, the actress rocked an Yves Saint Laurent shorts suit.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Connelly showed how sexy simplicity can be in a leg-baring update on the timeless "le smoking" tuxedo. A flawless fit (including a cinched waist) gave the masculine-inspired design a feminine spin.
September 17, 2010
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Calvin Klein Collection runway show in a geranium pink sheath from the line and neutral accessories, including a gray clutch and chocolate heels.
September 17, 2010
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes chose a dove gray dress from Calvin Klein Collection for the house's latest showing.
September 17, 2010
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore hit the Calvin Klein Collection after-party in a cherry shift from the line and patent pumps.
September 17, 2010
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker mixed patterns for the Oscar de la Renta show, pairing a tweed jacket and navy print skirt from the designer's resort collection.
