Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2010
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE The SK-II brand ambassador kicked off the skincare line's Live Clear campaign in Beijing sporting a vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture from L.A.'s Decades Inc.
WHY WE LOVE IT Are there words? Cate Blanchett looked beyond breathtaking in a magnificent hand-embellished gown. Her sleek blond crop was the perfect complement to the elaborate design.
-
September 16, 2010
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. screening of Never Let Me Go, Mulligan chose a tulle and lace Elie Saab dress and Everlon gems.
-
September 16, 2010
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank took in the Pamella Roland presentation in a sparkling beige minidress and YSL sandals.
-
September 16, 2010
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson chose head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the Fabulous Moet Harvest Event in Eparnay, France
-
September 16, 2010
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Bang Bang Club in an ombre trumpet gown from J. Mendel.
September 16, 20101 of 5
Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE The SK-II brand ambassador kicked off the skincare line's Live Clear campaign in Beijing sporting a vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture from L.A.'s Decades Inc.
WHY WE LOVE IT Are there words? Cate Blanchett looked beyond breathtaking in a magnificent hand-embellished gown. Her sleek blond crop was the perfect complement to the elaborate design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Are there words? Cate Blanchett looked beyond breathtaking in a magnificent hand-embellished gown. Her sleek blond crop was the perfect complement to the elaborate design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM