Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2010
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress boarded a gondola at the Venice Film Festival in a crisp plaid dress and two-tone buckled heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always gets it right! She contrasted her boyish crop with a waist-hugging retro-chic sundress. Towering platforms were a sexy finishing touch.
-
September 11, 2010
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham left her N.Y.C. hotel in a kelly green Goat shift and cork platform pumps.
-
September 11, 2010
3. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron arrived at LAX in skinny jeans topped by a gray crewneck; she accessorized with a khaki satchel, pointy-toe black pumps and oversize shades.
-
September 11, 2010
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays celebrated the second season of Glee in a teal tiered Tadashi Shoji cocktail dress, silver Jimmy Choo sandals and Neil Lane chandelier earrings.
-
September 11, 2010
5. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel celebrated the launch of Kate Spade's Twirl fragrance in indigo denim and a bow-neck blouse topped with House of Lavande jewelry.
September 11, 20101 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE The actress boarded a gondola at the Venice Film Festival in a crisp plaid dress and two-tone buckled heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always gets it right! She contrasted her boyish crop with a waist-hugging retro-chic sundress. Towering platforms were a sexy finishing touch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always gets it right! She contrasted her boyish crop with a waist-hugging retro-chic sundress. Towering platforms were a sexy finishing touch.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM