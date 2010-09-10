WHAT SHE WORE For the opening of the Chanel boutique in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood, the fashionista accessorized her tweed dress from the brand with suede Brian Atwood booties and a satin clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson is always on point! The actress played up her petite frame with a mini-shift embellished with long fringe. She kept her hair and makeup minimal for a classic finish.