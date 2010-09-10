Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 10, 2010
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE For the opening of the Chanel boutique in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood, the fashionista accessorized her tweed dress from the brand with suede Brian Atwood booties and a satin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson is always on point! The actress played up her petite frame with a mini-shift embellished with long fringe. She kept her hair and makeup minimal for a classic finish.
September 10, 2010
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger brought the drama to the Chanel boutique opening in an elaborately ruffled minidress and spectator booties, both from-where else?-Chanel.
September 10, 2010
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE For the opening of the brand's Soho store, Parker topped a colorblock Chanel dress with a sparkling blazer; she accessorized with a silver mesh bag and diamante jewelry.
September 10, 2010
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively rocked the opening of Chanel's Soho boutique in an iridescent beaded ensemble from the line and pewter Louboutins.
September 10, 2010
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung went gamine for the Chanel boutique opening in the fashion house's paillette-studded shift and patent mary janes.
Rachel Bilson
