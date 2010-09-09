WHAT SHE WORE The up-and-comer attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Town in a Vionnet design, Roger Vivier satin sandals and a clutch and jewelry from Bulgari.



WHY WE LOVE IT Rebecca Hall is officially one to watch! The actress was radiant on the red carpet in a vibrant teal gown that highlighted her alabaster complexion. The dramatic design featured clever cutaway sleeves and a key-hole neckline.