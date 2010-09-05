Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 5, 2010
1. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE The City lead chose a tiered Blu Moon dress and a Rebecca Minkoff bag for the OK! Magazine 5th Anniversary party in Los Angeles.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to celebrate the last days of summer than with flowing locks and a flowing sundress? Whitney Port added a little modern-day edge to her sunny hippie chick look with a studded bag.
September 5, 2010
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz dined out in Manhattan rocking a little black mini-sheath and satin Jimmy Choo booties.
September 5, 2010
3. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to New York City, Barrymore belted a long draped skirt over a denim Current/Elliott button-down; she finished the look with a chunky Samantha Wills ring, Ray-Ban aviators and a single feather earring.
September 5, 2010
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman in Yigal Azrouel tapered trousers and a cropped leather jacket, accessorized with a House of Lavande necklace and triple-strap white Louboutins.
September 5, 2010
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled through Manhattan in a washed silk shirtdress accented with an Hermes bag, ballet flats and Tom Ford shades.
