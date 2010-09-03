WHAT SHE WORE For the Tokyo premiere of Resident Evil: Afterlife, the actress added Swarovski crystal-studded Rene Caovilla platforms and a bejeweled minaudiere to a gold lurex tunic from Bodyamr.



WHY WE LOVE IT We can't look away from those legs! Milla Jovovich put the spotlight on her stems with a slouchy, sparkly ultra-mini. The loose silhouette balanced out the thigh-high hemline.



