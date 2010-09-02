WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Black Swan in a custom Rodarte gown and a Christian Dior quilted clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Finally, a dress as beautiful as Natalie Portman! Designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy accented Portman's natural radiance (and encouraged tantalizing glimpses of skin) with brilliant layers of crimson chiffon. They completed the design with sparkling Swarovski crystal accents.