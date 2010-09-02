Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 2, 2010
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Black Swan in a custom Rodarte gown and a Christian Dior quilted clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Finally, a dress as beautiful as Natalie Portman! Designer sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy accented Portman's natural radiance (and encouraged tantalizing glimpses of skin) with brilliant layers of crimson chiffon. They completed the design with sparkling Swarovski crystal accents.
September 2, 2010
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Machete, Alba chose a Valentino Haute Couture gown with an asymmetrical skirt; she finished the look with Bulgari jewelry and Ferragamo lace-up sandals.
September 2, 2010
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes celebrated the opening of the Christian Dior store in Costa Mesa, California's South Coast Plaza sporting a beaded lavender dress from the design house.
September 2, 2010
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum left a Hollywood concert in a Linq python-print shirtdress, suede cutout sandals and a green pierced leather clutch.
September 2, 2010
5. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE For the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film Emmys pre-party, Lowndes rocked a tiered Luisa Beccaria minidress with a matching Kotur clutch, Scott Mikolay jewelry and satin Jimmy Choo sandals.
