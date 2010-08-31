Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2010
1. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE For HBO's post-Emmys party, the actress chose a DampG camisole and a glittering pencil skirt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs a dress to dress-up? Malin Akerman looked all-out sexy in sleek evening separates. She complemented the top's lace overlay with a textured lurex skirt.
-
August 31, 2010
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba visited the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a frilly print Marc Jacobs minidress and velvet Opening Ceremony pumps.
-
August 31, 2010
3. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE For the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmy party, the newlywed Paquin sizzled in a single-shoulder Preen sheath, Brian Atwood patent heels and a stack of bracelets.
-
August 31, 2010
4. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny arrived at HBO's post-Emmys event in a thigh-high leopard-print Lanvin minidress with chunky chain jewelry from Ippolita, a red satin Amanda Pearl clutch and strappy Louboutin platforms.
-
August 31, 2010
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui hit the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmys fete in a shimmering pink David Meister cocktail dress, an iridescent clutch and nude peep-toes.
August 31, 20101 of 5
