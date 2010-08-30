Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2010
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Claire Danes chose a Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Shimmering shell-pink sequins complemented the Temple Grandin star's luminous complexion. She accessorized the crystal-encrusted gown with earrings and and an 8-carat pink diamond ring from Martin Katz.
-
August 30, 2010
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele accented her taffeta Oscar de la Renta flamenco gown with multi-hued Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
-
August 30, 2010
3. Keri RussellWHAT SHE WORE Russell looked fresh in a carnation pink vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer Haute Couture halter dress from L.A.'s Decades, golden Jimmy Choo sandals, Cathy Waterman jewels and a Jennifer Behr flower in her hair.
-
August 30, 2010
4. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies presented in a navy L'Wren Scott gown studded with silver deco sequins; she accessorized with satin sandals from her own closet.
-
August 30, 2010
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron looked unabashedly feminine in a floral organza Carolina Herrera gown and Cartier diamonds.
August 30, 20101 of 5
