Look of the Day
August 26, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Machete, the actress rocked a Balmain sequined minidress and cutout Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern.
August 26, 2010
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE For a Los Angeles Confidential event, Kardashian chose a beige and blush minidress (with a leather bodice!), Bavna earrings, a clear plastic bow belt and strappy silver sandals.
August 26, 2010
3. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE Applegate showed off her baby bump at The Late Show with David Letterman in a polka dot Valentino dress and Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels.
August 26, 2010
4. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon hosted the opening of Nordstrom's Santa Monica store in a slinky Missoni knit dress, Brian Atwood sandals and Loree Rodkin turquoise jewelry.
August 26, 2010
5. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a khaki green shirt layered over a daring purple mini; she finished the look with a Lucifer Vir Honestus ring and her favorite YSL suede pumps.
