WHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman, the Going the Distance star paired a Richard Chai top with Camilla and Marc trousers and accessorized with YSL pumps and a Samantha Wills snake ring.



WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore is on a roll! Once again, she drew all eyes to her long ombre locks in a sparkling gold and bronze shirt. Navy evening pants made a luxe alternative to her run of gorgeous dresses.