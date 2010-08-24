WHAT SHE WORE She celebrated the L.A. premiere of Going the Distance in a Malandrino gown, a Balmain belt, YSL pumps and a Samantha Wills snake bracelet and ring.



WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore is always multitasking! The producer/director/actress chose a brocade gown that both reflected her golden glow and featured handy, no-clutch-required pockets.