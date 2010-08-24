Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2010
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE She celebrated the L.A. premiere of Going the Distance in a Malandrino gown, a Balmain belt, YSL pumps and a Samantha Wills snake bracelet and ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore is always multitasking! The producer/director/actress chose a brocade gown that both reflected her golden glow and featured handy, no-clutch-required pockets.
-
August 24, 2010
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman rocked a tie-dye J. Crew bustier dress, a silver satin clutch and gray Aldo heels for the Going the Distance premiere.
-
August 24, 2010
3. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles debut of Going the Distance, Applegate did maternity style right in a formfitting Max Mara dress, blush suede Brian Atwood pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Loree Rodkin gems.
-
August 24, 2010
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Going the Distance, Beckinsale chose a white Versace shift with polka-dot accents; she finished the look with black satin pumps, Baccarat jewelry and a cylinder clutch.
-
August 24, 2010
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams attended the Angel Awards in a tulip dress with a white bodice and print skirt; her accessories included a Bochic diamond ring and bold red Vince Camuto peep-toes.
