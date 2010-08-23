Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2010
1. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE The Mad Men actress walked the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a Christian Siriano design and BelaDora jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Christina Hendricks made the most of her famous curves in a waist-cinching ballgown with a dramatic draped skirt. The not-so-basic-black number recalled high-glam styles of the '50s and '60s.
-
August 23, 2010
2. Mary Lynn RajskubWHAT SHE WORE Rajskub attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a BCBG Max Azria blush minidress with a ruffled skirt and a pleated bodice.
-
August 23, 2010
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated her fragrance collection at Perfumeria in Camarillo, California rocking a curve-hugging graphic dress, ankle-strap platforms and shoulder-dusting earrings.
-
August 23, 2010
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays glowed at a pre-Emmy cocktail party in an iridescent silver Christian Cota dress, pewter pumps from Brian Atwood, a Ferragamo clutch and Chopard diamonds.
-
August 23, 2010
5. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE For the Audi/Chopard Emmy Week Red Carpet Style Kickoff, Lowndes chose a full-skirted dress and bold orange belt from Matthew Williamson; she finished the look with a snakeskin Tunney clutch, black patent Stuart Weitzman peep-toes and a ring and earrings from Joan Hornig.
August 23, 20101 of 5
