Look of the Day
-
August 22, 2010
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE The actress rocked Louis Vuitton separates for the brand's Santa Monica store opening in honor of Heal the Bay.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how to mix prints! Kristen Bell perfectly accented her petite frame with small-scale patterns in simple shapes. A fun combination of shades made the look pop.
-
August 22, 2010
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon left an L.A. salon in a trim Monrow sweatshirt layered over navy and white print shorts and flat sandals.
-
August 22, 2010
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester strolled to the Gossip Girl set in a loose top and J Brand cargos; she finished the look with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals, a Mulberry bag and Derek Lam sunglasses.
-
August 22, 2010
4. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens walked through JFK airport in a sheer tank, distressed Wildfox Couture jeans and a slouchy cardi, accented with boho jewelry and a woven Barneys belt.
-
August 22, 2010
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE For a dinner out in N.Y.C., Rihanna added green satin wedges to a beige micro-pleat minidress.
August 22, 2010
