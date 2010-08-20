WHAT SHE WORE The actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and gray suede Gucci slingbacks.



WHY WE LOVE IT Wow! Jennifer Aniston showed off her amazing shape in a curve-hugging mini-sheath. With its high hemline and fringed edges, this formfitting design was the sexiest tweed number we've ever seen!