Look of the Day
August 20, 2010
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE The actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and gray suede Gucci slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT Wow! Jennifer Aniston showed off her amazing shape in a curve-hugging mini-sheath. With its high hemline and fringed edges, this formfitting design was the sexiest tweed number we've ever seen!
August 20, 2010
2. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland dined out in L.A. rocking a BCBG Max Azria dress, cutout sandals, a quilted bag and a stack of bold bangles.
August 20, 2010
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For the Henri Bendel launch of the Timex Originals collection, Palermo paired a watercolor-print skirt with a lace blouse and added peep-toe booties, an Hermes clutch and a narrow belt.
August 20, 2010
4. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of Going the Distance, Barrymore added a Balmain belt, YSL platforms and a Samantha Wills cocktail ring to a draped McQ by Alexander McQueen minidress.
August 20, 2010
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a slinky strapless LBD and leopard-print Louboutins.
